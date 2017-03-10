US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St open lower as focus firmly on healthcare vote
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 10 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores, Inc. Reports preliminary fourth quarter and full 2016 fiscal year results and announces annual meeting date
* Q4 same store sales fell 4.1 percent
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 4.1
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - net sales in q4 of 2016 decreased $49.4 million
* Do not plan additional openings in 2017
* Q4 loss per share $2.02
* Qtrly loss per share $2.02
* Continue to selectively identify new trade-area opportunities in 2017
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - total merchandise inventories were $373.8 million at January 29, 2017 and $434.8 million at January 30, 2016
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc - anticipate new lease-to-own contract will provide incremental margin benefit in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday amid signs that President Donald Trump is struggling to get enough votes to pass a healthcare bill in Congress.
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: