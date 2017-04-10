FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaspan announces board changes
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Seaspan announces board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp -

* Seaspan announces board changes

* Appointed Larry Simkins, president, chief executive officer and director of Washington companies

* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, it is anticipated that board will expand from eight to nine members

* Following Seaspan's 2017 annual general meeting, board will add David Sokol, a director of Washco and experienced executive, as a director

* Simkins to replace Graham Porter, who has resigned as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

