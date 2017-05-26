FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
BRIEF-Seaspan Corp accepts delivery of 14000 TEU SAVER containership
#Market News
May 26, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Seaspan Corp accepts delivery of 14000 TEU SAVER containership

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Seaspan Corp:

* Seaspan Corp - accepted delivery of YM Wind, a 14000 teu containership that will commence fixed rate charter with yang ming marine transport for a 10-year term

* Seaspan Corp says lease has a term of 12 years, and seaspan has an option to purchase vessel at a pre-determined fair value after 9.5 years

* Seaspan Corp - into a sale leaseback transaction for YM wind, a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million

* Seaspan Corp - proceeds will be partly used to pay for final ym wind delivery instalment of approximately $75 million

* Seaspan Corp-enters into sale leaseback transaction for YM wind,a 14000 TEU containership, which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million (adds dropped word) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

