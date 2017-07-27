FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Q2 loss per share $0.39
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
Earnings
Amazon plows ahead with high sales and spending
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics Q2 loss per share $0.39

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Seattle Genetics Inc

* Seattle Genetics reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $108.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $108.8 million

* Seattle Genetics Inc - increased its expectations for 2017 adcetris net product sales in U.S and Canada to a range of $290 million to $310 million

* Seattle genetics inc - as of june 30, 2017, Seattle Genetics had $473.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.