BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
May 5 Seattle Genetics Inc:
* Seattle Genetics terminates license agreement with Immunomedics for sacituzumab govitecan (immu-132)
* As part of termination, Seattle Genetics will continue to hold 3.0 million shares of Immunomedics common stock
* Seattle Genetics-effective upon termination of license, parties agreed to fully settle, resolve, release each other from all disputes, claims, liabilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, May 22 Aegon, the Dutch-based insurer that does most of its business in the United States, said on Monday it would sell some U.S. operations to Wilton Re to boost its financial strength under Europe's new Solvency II regime for insurers.