an hour ago
BRIEF-Seattle Genetics to buy Bothell plant from Bristol-Myers Squibb
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:09 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Seattle Genetics to buy Bothell plant from Bristol-Myers Squibb

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Seattle Genetics announces purchase of Bothell manufacturing facility from Bristol-Myers Squibb

* Seattle Genetics - ‍signed definitive agreements to purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb's pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Bothell, Washington​

* Seattle Genetics - ‍intends to offer employment to manufacturing facility's current employees​

* Seattle Genetics - plans to utilize facility primarily for antibody production for current and future pipeline programs​

* Seattle Genetics - ‍company intends to offer employment to manufacturing facility's current employees​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

