April 24 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - CEO Joel Manby's total compensation for 2016 was $5.4 million - sec filing

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - CEO Joel Manby's total compensation for 2015 was $11.3 million, which included stock awards of $5.6 million Source text - bit.ly/2oEKTfL Further company coverage: