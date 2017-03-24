March 24 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc announces long-term investment
by zhonghong group
* Seaworld - unit of Zhonghong will acquire about 21pct
equity interest in Seaworld from certain funds affiliated with
blackstone at $23.00 per share
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - upon closing of transaction,
seaworld will increase size of its board to 11
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - unit of Zhonghong Zhuoye
Group Co Ltd. Will acquire an approximately 21pct equity
interest in Seaworld
* Seaworld Entertainment- following closing , blackstone and
affiliates will no longer hold any interests in seaworld or have
seats on board
* Seaworld entertainment - zhonghong group executives
yoshikazu maruyama and yongli wang will join seaworld board
* Seaworld Entertainment - agreement contains certain
restrictions on Zhonghong Group's ability to sell its interest
in Seaworld for period of two years
* Seaworld Entertainment-deal contains limitations on
zhonghong's ability to acquire more than 24.9pct of shares
without approval of independent directors
