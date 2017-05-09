FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.72
May 9, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.72

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc:

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.72

* Q1 revenue $186.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - remains on pace to achieve its cost optimization program net cost savings targets for year.

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - for full year of 2017, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $330 million to $360 million

* Seaworld Entertainment - attendance for Q1 declined by about 14.9pct, primarily due to a shift in timing of easter holiday into Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

