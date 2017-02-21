FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Seaworld Entertainment reports preliminary full year 2016 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Seaworld Entertainment Inc

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc reports preliminary full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.344 billion

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - total attendance was approximately 22.0 million guests in 2016

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - expect to exceed high end of 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance range provided in November 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - also exploring a possible debt refinancing transaction in order to improve capital structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

