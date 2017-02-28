Feb 28 SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
* SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. reports fourth quarter and
full year 2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.14
* Q4 revenue $267.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $268.5
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Total attendance for 2016
declined by approximately 471,000 guests, or 2.1%
* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc - Attendance for Q4 was
impacted by adverse weather primarily due to effects of
Hurricane Matthew in October, among others
* SeaWorld Entertainment - Currently exploring potential
refinancing of existing senior secured credit facilities in
order to "improve" capital structure
