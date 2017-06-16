PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Seaworld Entertainment Inc:
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc says David D'alessandro did not receive majority of votes cast at annual meeting - sec filing
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - pursuant to terms of company's bylaws, D'Alessandro offered to tender his resignation to board following annual meeting
* Seaworld Entertainment Inc - stockholders failed to approve compensation paid to company's named executive officers at annual meeting - sec filing
* Seaworld Entertainment- immediately after annual meeting, Yoshikazu Maruyama, Yongli Wang, director designees of Zhonghong Group, appointed to board Source text - bit.ly/2sak5ZL Further company coverage:
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.