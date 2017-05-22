BRIEF- Asaka Industrial announces shareholding structure change
* Says its second biggest shareholder, an individual shareholder, cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent, due to decease on June 14
May 22 SEB SA
* SEB: SUCCESSFUL NEW BOND ISSUE: €500 MILLIONS, 7 YEARS
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
* ORDERBOOK ATTESTS AGAIN TO INVESTORS' CONFIDENCE IN GROUPE SEB'S STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK
* BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017
* BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19