May 22 SEB SA

* SEB: SUCCESSFUL NEW BOND ISSUE: €500 MILLIONS, 7 YEARS

* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE

* ORDERBOOK ATTESTS AGAIN TO INVESTORS' CONFIDENCE IN GROUPE SEB'S STRATEGY AND OUTLOOK

* BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017

* BOND WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON NYSE EURONEXT PARIS ON MAY 31(ST), 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)