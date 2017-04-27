BRIEF-Yen Sun Technology announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
April 27 SEB SA:
* Q1 sales EUR 1.53 billion ($1.66 billion) versus EUR 1.12 billion year ago
* Q1 is not representative of FY and thus should not be extrapolated to the coming months, but the quality of the performances recorded at end-march bodes well for the future
* At March 31, 2017, net financial debt stood at 1,902 million euros, down 117 million euros on end-December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.6 per share to shareholders for 2016
* During the buy back programme buys back total 996,000 shares corresponding 3.28 percent of capital for 917,564 lira ($258,716.52)