BRIEF-SEB Q4 revenue from continuing operations increased 94.4pct

March 31 (Reuters) - Smart Employee Benefits Inc:
* SEB reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - revenue from continuing operations for Q4 increased 94.4pct from $12.5 million to $24.3 million
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - is expected by 2019 non-cash amortization costs will no longer be a material negative impact on earnings
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - continued organic growth is expected in fiscal 2017
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - corporate costs are declining and expected to decline further in fiscal 2017 as a % of revenue
* Smart Employee Benefits Inc - SEB consolidated is well positioned for growth in both revenue and cash flow in fiscal 2017