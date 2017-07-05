UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
July 5 SECITS HOLDING AB
* SECITS HAS DECIDED TO ACQUIRE MKS SVERIGE AB
* PURCHASE PRICE IS DEPENDENT ON MKS RESULTS IN 2017, AND HAS BEEN DETERMINED TO SIX TIMES MKS EBIT RESULT FOR THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, July 5 The chairman of struggling Swedish mobile equipment firm Ericsson said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election at the company's next AGM in 2018.