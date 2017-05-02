May 2 Nikkei:

* Secom Co Ltd will likely report a group operating profit of some 130 billion Yen ($1.15 billion) for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Secom Co Ltd's revenue apparently climbed 5 percent to 925 billion yen for the year ended March 31 - Nikkei