Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
May 22 Secom Joshinetsu Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy its 61.7 percent owned Niigata-based security service unit via stock swap, on July 1
* One share of the unit's stock will be exchanged with 68 shares of co's stock
* 61,200 shares of co's stock will be exchanged
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/MKUltl
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.