BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
June 26 Second Sight Medical Products Inc
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer
* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017
* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role Source text: [bit.ly/2rT47k2] Further company coverage:
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.