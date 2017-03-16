FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY group revenue up at EUR 115.7 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 16, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY group revenue up at EUR 115.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG:

* 2016 annual financial statement, profit distribution and forecast

* In 2016 financial year, secunet group revenue increased by 27%, from 91.1 million euros in previous year to 115.7 million euros ($124.20 million)

* FY EBIT increased by 59% compared to previous year, rising from 8.6 million euros to 13.7 million euros

* Group net income of 9.2 million euros in 2016 financial year, corresponding to an increase of 3.1 million euros or 51% compared to previous year (6.1 million euros)

* Dividend of 0.58 euros per share

* Expects a moderate decline in EBIT for 2017 financial year compared to previous year, as well as a slightly lower EBIT margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.