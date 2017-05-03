May 3 Secunet Security Networks AG:
* Secunet Security Networks during the first quarter of
2017: growth in revenue and earnings
* In Q1 revenue of 24.7 million euros ($26.98 million). When
compared to revenue during same period of previous year (19.4
million euros), this represents an increase of 27% or 5.3
million euros
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 0.9 million
euros in first three months of 2017 versus 0.2 million euros
year ago
* As at 31 March 2017, order book according to IFRS totalled
70.5 million euros, up 65%
* Holds firm to forecast for 2017 financial year
($1 = 0.9153 euros)
