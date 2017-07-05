BRIEF-SVAM Software appoints Virendra Gupta as CFO
* Says appointment of Virendra Gupta as CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
* TAKES OVER BINTEC ELMEG SECURITY GMBH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says appointment of Virendra Gupta as CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIEV, July 5 A Ukrainian software firm at the centre of a cyber attack that spread around the world last week said on Wednesday that computers which use its accounting software are compromised by a so-called "backdoor" installed by hackers during the attack.