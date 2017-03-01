FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services qtrly FFO per share $0.63
March 1, 2017 / 10:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Secure Energy Services qtrly FFO per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc:

* Secure Energy Services announces fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $33 million and year end 2016 results

* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure also announced today that it intends to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan

* Secure Energy Services Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.63

* Secure Energy Services Inc - "2016 was another challenging year for oil and gas industry"

* Secure Energy Services Inc -anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million

* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million primarily focused in PRD

* Secure Energy Services Inc - continue to evaluate and assess further acquisition opportunities and/or partnership opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

