BRIEF-Secure Energy Services qtrly FFO per share $0.63

March 1 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc:

* Secure Energy Services announces fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $33 million and year end 2016 results

* Secure Energy Services Inc - secure also announced today that it intends to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan

* Secure Energy Services Inc - qtrly FFO per share $0.63

* Secure Energy Services Inc - "2016 was another challenging year for oil and gas industry"

* Secure Energy Services Inc -anticipates 2017 capital spending of approximately $50 million

* Secure Energy Services Inc - continue to evaluate and assess further acquisition opportunities and/or partnership opportunities