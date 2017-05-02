Japan, China agree to enhance financial cooperation
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
May 2 Secure Energy Services Inc
* Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase
* Q1 revenue c$450.6 million versus I/B/E/S view c$509.5 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly funds from operation per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.01, revenue view c$509.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Approved a 6.25% increase to its monthly dividend rate from $.02 to $.02125 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.