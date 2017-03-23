March 23 Secure Trust Bank Plc:

* FY profit before tax of 25.0 million pounds versus 24.8 million pounds year ago

* FY net interest income from continuing operations 103.7 million pounds versus 78.9 million pounds year ago

* Says FY customer deposits increased to £1,151.8 million up 11%

* Says FY overall loan book increased to 1,321.0 million pounds up 38 percent

* Proposed final dividend of 58p per share payable in May 2017

* Says there has been no material change to underlying performance of business in early months of 2017

* Says continue to see potential to grow its lending portfolio