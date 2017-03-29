BRIEF-Secureworks reports Q4 loss per share $0.09

March 29 (Reuters) - Secureworks Corp:

* Secureworks reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q4 loss per share $0.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP loss per share $0.18 to $0.22

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.05 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2018 loss per share $0.52 to $0.56

* Sees Q1 loss per share $0.14 to $0.15

* Sees Q1 revenue $110 million to $111 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $457 million to $463 million

* Q4 revenue $119.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.7 million

* Secureworks Corp sees fy 2018 capital expenditures to be approximately $18 to $20 million

* Secureworks Corp sees Q1 2018 revenue, both GAAP and non-GAAP, to be in range of $110 to $111 million

* Secureworks Corp sees monthly recurring revenue to be in range of $34.4 to $36.4 million at end of Q4 of fiscal 2018

* Secureworks Corp - monthly recurring revenue to be in range of $34.4 to $36.4 million at end of Q4 of fiscal 2018

* FY2018 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $490.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $115.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: