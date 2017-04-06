FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Seek Ltd says Zhaopin signs merger agreement
#Market News
April 6, 2017 / 10:34 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Seek Ltd says Zhaopin signs merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Seek Ltd:

* Zhaopin signs merger agreement between Seek, Hillhouse Capital Management and Fountainvest Partners

* Buyer group will acquire all of outstanding shares of Zhaopin for total consideration equal to US$18.20 per American depositary share of company

* Consideration will be in form of a special dividend, which will be a minimum US$0.56 and maximum US$2.70 per ads and an additional cash payment

* If completed, merger will result in Zhaopin becoming a privately-held company and adss will no longer be listed on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

