BRIEF-Seek Ltd says Zhaopin signs merger agreement

April 7 (Reuters) - Seek Ltd:

* Zhaopin signs merger agreement between Seek, Hillhouse Capital Management and Fountainvest Partners

* Buyer group will acquire all of outstanding shares of Zhaopin for total consideration equal to US$18.20 per American depositary share of company

* Consideration will be in form of a special dividend, which will be a minimum US$0.56 and maximum US$2.70 per ads and an additional cash payment

* If completed, merger will result in Zhaopin becoming a privately-held company and adss will no longer be listed on NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: