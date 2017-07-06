Volvo to sell its stake in diesel engine maker Deutz
BERLIN, July 6 Sweden-based auto maker Volvo is selling its 25 percent stake in German specialty diesel engine maker Deutz AG, the bookrunner for the deal said on Thursday.
July 6 Segro Plc:
* Signed agreement with 13 US institutional investors for a private placement of 650 mln euros 10 year, 12 year and 15 year senior unsecured notes
* Issue consists of 3 tranches: 400 mln euros at fixed coupon of 1.77 pct due 2027, 150 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.00 pct due 2029, and 100 mln euros at fixed coupon of 2.27 pct due 2032
* Proceeds will be used to refinance 2018 sterling bonds and secured debt within airport property partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* SIGNS LEASE WITH SOCIÉTÉ URIAGE FOR 2,300 SQUARE METER SITE NEWTIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)