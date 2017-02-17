FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2017 / 7:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Segro says FY pretax profit falls to 426.4 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Segro Plc:

* Says results for year ended Dec.31 2016

* Final dividend up 5.7 percent to 11.2 pence per share

* Total dividend 16.4 pence per share

* FY pretax profit 426.4 million stg versus 686.5 million stg year ago

* Says adjusted EPS up 7.1 per cent to 19.7 pence (2015: 18.4 pence)

* Says adjusted EPS underpinned by a 4.0 per cent increase in like-for-like net rental income, low vacancy rate at 5.7 per cent

* Says IFRS EPS of 53.9 pence (2015: 91.7 pence), reflects continued capital growth but at a slower rate.

* Says EPRA NAV per share up 8.0 per cent to 500 pence, driven by a 4.8 per cent like-for-like increase in value of portfolio

* Says future earnings prospects underpinned by largely de-risked development programme

* Says final dividend increased by 5.7 per cent to 11.2 pence (2015 final dividend: 10.6 pence).

* Says we have had a record year for development completions, delivering 422,000 sq m of new warehouse space, of which 80 per cent is now let - CEO

* Says business is well positioned, notwithstanding current degree of political and economic uncertainty - CEO

* Says 4.0 per cent like-for-like growth in net rental income, including 6.0 per cent growth in UK and a 0.7 per cent fall in continental Europe

* Says 45 million stg of new rent contracted (14 per cent ahead of prior year) including 23 mln stg from new development pre-let agreements and lettings

* Says development capex expected to be in excess of 300 mln stg in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

