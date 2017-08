April 27 (Reuters) - Sekerbank TAS:

* Authorizes GM to start works for issuance of Secondary Subordinated bonds or debt instruments outside Turkey worth $ 50-100 million or equivalent

* Bonds or debt instruments to have maturity period up to 10 years with 5-year repayment option, fixed or variable interest

