BRIEF- Sekisui House Reit prices new units

May 17(Reuters) - Sekisui House Reit Inc

* Says it resolved to issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or 9.66 billion yen in total through public offering, subscription period from May 18 to May 19 and payment date May 24

* Says it will issue new units at the price of 135,320 yen per share or up to 487.2 million yen in total through a private placement, with a subscription date June 9 and a payment date June 12

* Says proceeds will be used for properties acquisition fund and loan repayment

