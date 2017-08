March 20 (Reuters) - Seko SA:

* FY 2016 revenue 152.2 million zlotys versus 141.3 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 net profit 4.5 million zlotys versus 5.0 million zlotys year ago

* The lower FY net result and profitability due to an unstable situation on the fish resource market and higher fish prices