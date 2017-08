May 9 (Reuters) - Selangor Dredging Bhd

* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining

* The total purchase consideration for the acquisition is rm20 million

* Acquisition shall not have any effect on share capital, substantial shareholdings, earnings of sdb group Source text (bit.ly/2puhGFC) Further company coverage: