April 12 (Reuters) -

* Select Energy Services Inc sees IPO of 10.6 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $15 and $18 per share - SEC filing

* Select Energy Services Inc - intends to contribute all of IPO net proceeds to SES Holdings in exchange for SES Holdings Llc units Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2o4NYWk) Further company coverage: [Select Energy Services Inc]