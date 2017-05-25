BRIEF-Select Harvests says downgrade of almond crop at Carina West would impact FY profit

May 26 (Reuters) - Select Harvests Ltd
* Received 98% of its 2017 almond crop at its Carina West processing facility
* Crop downgrade will have a material impact on full year earnings
* "Initial indications are that 2017 crop has been more impacted by seasonal conditions than previously forecast"
* 2017 australian almond crop has been lower than industry expectations
* "Based on actual yields, crop estimate has been reduced to between 13,500 -14,000 MT"