3 months ago
BRIEF-Select Harvests says downgrade of almond crop at Carina West would impact FY profit
May 25, 2017 / 11:53 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Select Harvests says downgrade of almond crop at Carina West would impact FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Select Harvests Ltd

* Received 98% of its 2017 almond crop at its Carina West processing facility

* Crop downgrade will have a material impact on full year earnings

* "Initial indications are that 2017 crop has been more impacted by seasonal conditions than previously forecast"

* 2017 australian almond crop has been lower than industry expectations

* "Based on actual yields, crop estimate has been reduced to between 13,500 -14,000 MT" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

