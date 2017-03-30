FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
March 30, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Select Medical Holdings Corp

* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - under deal, Riverside Health remains majority owner of 50-bed Riverside Rehabilitation Institute

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - agreement also includes future construction of a new freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in region

* Select Medical Holdings Corp - Select Medical will be majority owner of 25-bed long-term acute care Hampton roads specialty hospital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

