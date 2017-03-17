FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Select Sands announces supply agreement
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Select Sands announces supply agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp:

* Select Sands announces supply agreement

* Select Sands Corp- entered into a multiyear frac sand supply agreement with Liberty Oilfield Services, Llc of Denver Colorado

* Select Sands Corp- 40/70 and 100 mesh products to be supplied under agreement will be sourced from company's facilities in Arkansas

* Select Sands - initial rail shipments are anticipated to continue throughout 2017 with volumes expected to increase in 2018 and 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

