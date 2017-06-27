June 27 Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands provides operations update

* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1

* Select Sands - For 2017 Q2, currently anticipates blended average selling price for frac/industrial sand will be approximately 13% higher than 2017 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: