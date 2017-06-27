US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on tech selloff
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
June 27 Select Sands Corp
* Select Sands provides operations update
* Select Sands Corp- now anticipates Q2 2017 total frac/industrial sand sales volumes to be at least twice 22,427 tons sold and shipped during Q1
* Select Sands - For 2017 Q2, currently anticipates blended average selling price for frac/industrial sand will be approximately 13% higher than 2017 Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct (Updates to open)
PARIS, June 27 French construction materials company Saint Gobain said on Tuesday that it had been a victim of a cyberattack, and it had isolated its computer systems in order to protect data.