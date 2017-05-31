FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Select Sands reports Q1 loss per share C$0.04
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 31, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Select Sands reports Q1 loss per share C$0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Select Sands Corp

* Select Sands reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.04

* Total revenue for quarter was $1.5 million

* Select Sands Corp - expects Q2 2017 total frac and industrial sand sales volumes to increase between 40% to 60% over Q1

* Expects Q2 2017 total frac and industrial sand sales volumes to increase between 40% to 60% over Q1

* Select Sands Corp - production decision on sandtown deposit was not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves

* Select Sands - there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any level of recovery of minerals or cost of recovery, related to sandtown deposit

* Select Sands Corp - inventory on hand at end of Q1 was $0.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

