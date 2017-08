Feb 16 (Reuters) - Selectirente SA:

* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* FY gross rental revenue 15.2 million euros, up 5.1 percent compared to FY 2015

* At Dec 31, 2016, net asset value per share stands at 92.12 euros, inclusive of rights, compared to 82.48 euros at December 31, 2015