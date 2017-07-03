BRIEF-France's Eurazeo buys majority stake in Spanish fragrances firm Iberchem
* Eurazeo announces the acquisition of Iberchem, a global producer of fragrances and flavors
July 3 SELVAAG BOLIG ASA
* SOLD 187 HOMES WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF NOK 710 MILLION DURING Q2 OF 2017
* SALES IN FIRST HALF TOTALLED 425 HOMES WORTH NOK 1 994 MILLION IN ALL
* SAYS PARTICULARLY IN OSLO, MORE SECOND-HAND HOMES HAVE COME ON MARKET AND BUYERS ARE MORE CAUTIOUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* IMF announces conditional settlement of confidential case it has funded in hong kong with anticipated FY17 revenue of about $32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: