July 3 SELVAAG BOLIG ASA

* SOLD 187 HOMES WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF NOK 710 MILLION DURING Q2 OF 2017

* ‍SALES IN FIRST HALF TOTALLED 425 HOMES WORTH NOK 1 994 MILLION IN ALL​

* SAYS ‍PARTICULARLY IN OSLO, MORE SECOND-HAND HOMES HAVE COME ON MARKET AND BUYERS ARE MORE CAUTIOUS​