Feb 15 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA:

* Q4 operating revenue (IFRS) 886 million Norwegian crowns ($105.57 million) versus 882 million crowns year ago

* Q4 adjusted. EBITDA (IFRS) 170 million crowns versus 133 million crowns year ago

* Board proposes a dividend of 0.95 crowns per share for second half of 2016

* Total dividend for year to 1.60 crowns per share (2015: 1.50 crowns)