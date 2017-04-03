FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig says Q1 sales value rose despite lower volume
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig says Q1 sales value rose despite lower volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig Asa

* Sold 238 homes during Q1 of 2017 with a total value of NOK 1,284 million ($149.68 million). Average price per home sold was NOK 5.4 million, compared with NOK 3.9 million during same period of last year

* Number of homes sold was down from Q1 of 2016 because we had no major sales starts during first three months

* Not including joint ventures selvaag bolig sold 190 homes with a total value of NOK 984 million during q1

* Company began construction of 186 units, completed 63 and delivered 85 to buyer. It had 1,479 homes under construction at 31 march and 32 completed units which remained unsold

* Net sales in q1 of 2016 came to 280 homes with an overall value of NOK 1.1 billion. Gross sales during period amounted to 294 homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5784 Norwegian crowns)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.