April 4 (Reuters) - SELVAAG BOLIG ASA:

* REG-SELVAAG BOLIG ASA: TO REDEEM ITS NOK 500 MILLION BOND ISSUE ONE YEAR EARLY

* HAS ELECTED TO EXERCISE ITS CALL OPTION FOR EARLY REDEMPTION IN FULL OF ITS NOK 500 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CALLABLE BOND ISSUE 2013/2018

* EARLY REDEMPTION OF BOND WILL OCCUR ON 27 JUNE 2017.

* BY REDEEMING BOND LOAN, COMPANY WILL ACHIEVE AN ANNUAL SAVING OF ABOUT NOK 26 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)