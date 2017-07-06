US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower on tepid ADP jobs data
July 6 Wall Street looked opened lower on Thursday after data showed lower-than-expected hiring in the private sector and as technology shares fell.
July 6 Semafo Inc
* Semafo Inc - gold production for three-month period ended june 30, 2017 totalled 47,600 ounces of gold
* Semafo Inc - reiterates its 2017 production guidance of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold
* Semafo Inc - reiterates its 2017 all-in sustaining cost guidance of between $920 and $960 per ounce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q.E.P. Co Inc reports fiscal 2018 first quarter sales and earnings