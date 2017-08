March 8 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp

* SemGroup corporation announces proposed private offering of senior notes

* SemGroup corp- intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $325 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025

* SemGroup corp- intends to use net proceeds of this offering to purchase all of semgroup's outstanding 7.50% senior notes due 2021