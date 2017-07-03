BRIEF-Tyntek adjusts conversion price of 8th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$10.94
* Says it adjusts conversion price of 8th series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$10.94, effective July 24
July 3 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:
* Gareth Kung resigned as Company Secretary and one of authorised representatives of company
* Gao Yappointed as a Joint Company Secretary and one of authorized representatives of company Source text (bit.ly/2thtMEx) Further company coverage:
* Says it revises plan to set up industry fund worth up to 2.5 billion yuan ($368.08 million) with partners from 700 million yuan previously