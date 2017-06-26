BRIEF-Green Plains says entered deal with holder of co's notes due 2018
* On June 23, entered privately negotiated deal with holder of co's 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2018 - SEC filing
June 26 Semnur Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* trial also showed that adverse events were comparable between two treatments
* Semnur pharmaceuticals inc announces successful phase 1 / 2 trial in patients with radicular pain for its lead product, SP-102
* trial was conducted in patients with radicular pain, achieved its primary pharmacokinetic endpoint
* announced successful phase 1 / 2 pharmacokinetic bridging trial of lead product SP-102
* Meridian Bancorp Inc and Meetinghouse Bancorp Inc announce merger agreement