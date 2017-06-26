June 26 Semnur Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* trial also showed that adverse events were comparable between two treatments

* Semnur pharmaceuticals inc announces successful phase 1 / 2 trial in patients with radicular pain for its lead product, SP-102

* trial was conducted in patients with radicular pain, achieved its primary pharmacokinetic endpoint

* announced successful phase 1 / 2 pharmacokinetic bridging trial of lead product SP-102