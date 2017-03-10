BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Semperit Holding AG:
* FY revenue at 852.4 million euros ($903.12 million) (-6.8 percent) below prior-year's level
* FY earnings after tax amounted to -8.8 million euros and earnings per share to -0.43 euro
* Management board will propose a dividend of 0.70 euro per share (2015: 1.20 euro per share) for 2016 to annual general meeting
* FY adjusted EBIT at 49.0 million euros also showed a downward trend compared to previous year at 66.7 million euros
* For 2017, expects a largely stable sales development with good capacity utilisation and positive one-off effects on earnings in connection with joint venture transaction
* Continues to expect a cash inflow from joint venture transaction of around $200 million (around 187 million euros) before taxes
* Strategic orientation will remain unchanged in 2017
* Adjusted EBIT (without one-off effects from joint venture transaction) for financial year 2017 will be below adjusted EBIT of 2016 (49 million euros)
* Capital expenditures (CAPEX) of around 80 million - 90 million euros (2016: 65 million euros) have been planned for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei