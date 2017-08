BRIEF-Semperit Holding Q1 earnings after tax up to EUR 62.8 mln

May 16 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT HOLDING AG:

* REVENUE IN Q1 2017 INCREASED BY 4.5% TO EUR 229.3 MILLION * HIGH GROWTH IN EARNINGS DUE TO SUCCESSFUL TERMINATION OF JOINT VENTURE

* Q1 EBITDA ROSE TO EUR 94.4 MILLION (AFTER EUR 26.7 MILLION IN Q1 2016), WHILE EBIT INCREASED TO EUR 86.4 MILLION (AFTER EUR 18.6 MILLION)

* Q1 EARNINGS AFTER TAX INCREASED TO EUR 62.8 MILLION (AFTER EUR 10.1 MILLION), WHILE EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE TO EUR 3.06 (AFTER EUR 0.49)

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (CAPEX) OF AROUND EUR 80-90 MILLION (2016: EUR 65 MILLION) HAVE BEEN PLANNED FOR 2017

* RECORDED HIGH POSITIVE ONE-OFF EFFECTS IN Q1 OF 2017 DUE TO TERMINATION OF ALMOST ALL JOINT VENTURE ACTIVITIES WITH THAI SRI TRANG AGRO-INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO LTD GROUP

* DUE TO LIMITED VISIBILITY, AN OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 CAN STILL NOT BE PROVIDED

* NEGATIVE EARNINGS EFFECTS WERE RECORDED DUE TO HIGHER RAW MATERIAL PRICES

* ASSUMES WEAK MARKET DEVELOPMENT OF Q1 OF 2017 MIGHT PARTIALLY CONTINUE IN UPCOMING REPORTING PERIODS, SO THAT CONSIDERABLE NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON OPERATIONAL RESULTS IN COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEAR MUST BE EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)